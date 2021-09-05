Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 will still be announced alongside iPhone 13, but available in limited quantities

While reports have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 is facing production issues, Apple is reportedly still planning to announce the new device alongside the iPhone 13 as soon as next week. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to move forward with the announcement, but that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in severely limited quantities at launch.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlines three possible scenarios: the announcement is delayed while production issues are resolved, the announcement moves forward and the device is available in limited quantities, or the device is announced but not made available until a later date.

For the Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman says the device will be announced during the usual September event, but that there will be a “mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.”

But if you can’t wait to get the new watch, you may have to. My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches. When that happens with a new product, there are typically three outcomes: The announcement is delayed until the issues are fixed, the product launches on time in small quantities, or the device is announced on time but goes on sale later. I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a new flat-edged design and be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Bloomberg has previously reported that this means the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with new exclusive watch faces. We aren’t expecting any new health sensors this year, though, with Apple instead focusing on the new design and larger displays.

Also in today’s newsletter, Gurman doubles down on the Apple Watch Series 7 not featuring support for blood pressure monitoring. This comes after a report from Nikkei erroneously suggested that the technology was coming this year.

Are you planning to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7 this year? Let us know down in the comments!

