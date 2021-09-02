Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature 16% more screen real estate, exclusive faces

A new report from Bloomberg today offers additional details on what to expect from this year’s Apple Watch Series 7. While it had previously been reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with exclusive new watch faces to take advantage of its larger display, today’s report gets more specific about what to expect.

The report corroborates that Apple plans to market the Apple Watch Series 7 as being available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

First, Bloomberg says the new 41mm and 45mm sizes refer to the vertical dimension of the case. The Apple Watch screen will measure about 1.9 inches on the 45mm model, up from 1.78 inches on the current 44mm model. The 45mm model will reportedly have a resolution of 396×484 pixels, compared to the 368×448 pixel resolution of the Series 6. This gives the Apple Watch Series 7 16% more pixels than its predecessor.

As such, this will give the Apple Watch Series 7 the additional screen real estate for new watch faces. Bloomberg details those new watch faces, which include Modular Max, Continuum, and a new world time face:

“Modular Max” will show the time digitally alongside one small complication with larger complications that span the length of the screen stacked on top of each other below. That’s an upgrade from the current Infograph Modular, which can show only one large complication.

“Continuum” will change based on the flow of time and the current hour.

A world time watch face – called Atlas and World Timer internally – will let a user see all 24 time zones simultaneously. An external dial shows the time zones, while the inner dial shows the time in each location. Users will be able to choose to see the time in either digital or analog. This watch face is similar to ones popularized by Patek Philippe, Breitling, and Vacheron Constantin.

In addition to those new faces, Bloomberg also adds that Apple is developing new faces for the Hermes and Nike versions of the Apple Watch. Thee company is testing a new Hermes face with “numbers that change hour by hour” and a new Nike face with numbers that move based on your motion.

Looking ahead to 2022, Bloomberg says that Apple is planning an upgraded version of the Apple Watch SE, a new rugged model, and the so-called Apple Watch Series 8. As previously reported, Apple is also planning a body-temperature sensor for as soon as next year.

This is a surprisingly substantial display size increase. Gray is 44mm and black is Series 7. Case of the watch is definitely gonna feel bigger on the wrist. https://t.co/d6pfrdqve9 pic.twitter.com/XCa5NKP1Mo — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 2, 2021

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: