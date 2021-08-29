Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 to include new watch faces to take advantage of larger screens

Our expectations for the Apple Watch Series 7 are starting to take shape ahead of its announcement next month. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is corroborating that the focus this year will be on the new flat-edged design with larger displays.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that we shouldn’t expect any new health sensors this year. The next major health upgrade is likely to come next year at the earliest, according to Gurman, in the form of a body temperature sensor:

Apple Watch Series 7 is set for a screen size boost. New Apple Watches are nearing, and this year’s highlight feature is an updated design, as I reported a few months ago. While last year’s upgrade centered on the blood-oxygen sensor, this year’s is all about a new design with a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens. I don’t expect any major health upgrades until at least next year, when we may see a body-temperature sensor.

Gurman goes on to corroborate that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, as has been suggested by several other leakers over the past two weeks. To take advantage of the larger display, Apple is planning “multiple new watch faces,” including a new version of the Infograph Modular face.

This year’s watches will come in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes, up from 40 and 44 millimeters. I’m told that Apple will bundle multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger screen, including an updated Infograph Modular face. This will be the second time in the Apple Watch’s history that the company has increased the display size, following the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be announced and released in September alongside the iPhone 13. What are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know down in the comments!

