Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

9to5Mac’s iPhone 13 coverage is brought to you by iMazing: Get the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management 30% off now.

Today marks the day that Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. Apple’s “California streaming” event will officially kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Head below for full details on today’s Apple event, including links to our detailed coverage, the latest iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 news, and more.

How to stream the iPhone 13 event

It’s easier than ever to stream today’s iPhone 13 event, which is completely virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You can stream the event through Apple’s website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Here are the full details on the process, including an embedded player for watching right here on 9to5Mac:

Apple Event expectations

To recap, at today’s Apple Event we expect the company to officially introduce the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and much more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 will be notable updates. The former is expected to add an all-new design with larger displays and new watch faces. The latter is expected to bring new camera features, a smaller notch, ProMotion display technology, and much more.

Live Blog

New updates added to the top, refresh for more coverage and hot takes

Here we go…..

The event stream is now live on Apple’s website as well as in the Apple TV app with some low-fi music and birds flying

Just over an hour until showtime…what are you most excited to see?

Mark Gurman has thoughts on what Tim’s tweet could mean: “Would also imagine several different places across California will be featured in the keynote’s opening video — So California streaming isn’t just a play on California dreaming, but actually a component of the keynote.”

Tim Cook has tweeted his traditional “Good morning” greeting for today’s event..but with a twist:

Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: