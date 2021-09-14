TrendForce doubles down on iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB, 120Hz refresh rate screen, more

The “California Streaming” event is just around the corner, and TrendForce has shared its last-minute data about what to expect from the iPhone 13, as well as production and shipments.

Even with the tight supply of certain components, the iPhone 13 production will unlikely be drastically affected. Total iPhone production for 2021 is expected to reach 229.5 million units, a 15.6% YoY increase, with the upcoming iPhone 13 models accounting for about 37%-39% of Apple’s annual iPhone production.

The Pro models are expected to include 1TB storage capacity as an optional upgrade, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology for reduced power consumption. All four models will feature the A15 Bionic processor manufactured with TSMC’s 5nm+ process technology.

Furthermore, all four models’ primary cameras will be equipped with sensor shift image stabilization. The Pro model, in particular, will have its ultra-wide camera upgraded to a 6P lens, with the addition of autofocus capability as well. Much like the iPhone 12, LiDAR functionality is available only for the Pro model of the iPhone 13 lineup.

About the iPhone 13 mini, TrendForce expects it to account for less than 10% of total iPhone 13 production since Apple will focus its sales efforts on the other three models.

TrendForce expects Apple to continue the aggressive pricing strategy that it adopted for last year’s models in order to attract smartphone buyers, raise its revenue from services via increased handset sales, and make up for the aggressive prices via increased service revenue.

