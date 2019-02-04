Looking into the possibility of upgrading your iPhone or just curious what your current device is worth? Read on for how to check your iPhone trade-in value and make sure you get the best price possible.

There are a host of ways to trade-in your current iPhone for a credit towards a new phone. Keep in mind most trade-in programs require a new purchase. Some may not, but you may not get quite as much as the offers contingent on picking up a new iPhone.

Here are some great options to make sure you’re getting the most for your iPhone trade-in.

How to check iPhone trade-in value

Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage Scroll down, select Smartphone and enter your iPhone details Once you have a quote, you can trade-in online via mail, or head to an Apple Store Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited Other good options include Gazelle, your carrier, and eBay

Here’s how the process looks with Apple:

Note: trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.

Answer a few questions about your iPhone:

Keep going until you see your iPhone trade-in value.

