Looking into the possibility of upgrading your iPhone or just curious what your current device is worth? Read on for how to check your iPhone trade-in value and make sure you get the best price possible.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
There are a host of ways to trade-in your current iPhone for a credit towards a new phone. Keep in mind most trade-in programs require a new purchase. Some may not, but you may not get quite as much as the offers contingent on picking up a new iPhone.
Here are some great options to make sure you’re getting the most for your iPhone trade-in.
How to check iPhone trade-in value
- Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage
- Scroll down, select Smartphone and enter your iPhone details
- Once you have a quote, you can trade-in online via mail, or head to an Apple Store
- Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited
- Other good options include Gazelle, your carrier, and eBay
Here’s how the process looks with Apple:
Note: trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.
Answer a few questions about your iPhone:
Keep going until you see your iPhone trade-in value.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to use dark mode with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
- How to add HomeKit support to your webOS TV with HomeBridge and iOS 12.2
- How to permanently delete your WhatsApp account
- How to deactivate or delete your Facebook account or change privacy settings on iPhone
- How to delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account
- How to delete lists in Reminders on iPhone and iPad
- How to adjust brightness on Apple Watch
- How to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples
- How to turn off FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use Tap to Talk with Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: