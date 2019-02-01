While Apple brought a system-wide Dark Mode with macOS Mojave, we’re waiting for iOS 13 to bring that to iPhone and iPad. However, there are some apps that offer a dark mode now, follow along for how to use dark mode with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple Books offers manual control of two dark modes as well as an Auto-Night Theme option. One thing to keep in mind, if you choose the black dark mode for Apple Books during the day, it will toggle off the Auto-Night Theme.

How to use dark mode with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad

Open Apple Books on your device Choose what you’d like to read Tap your screen to see the menu bar up top Tap aA in the top right corner Choose the gray or black dark mode You can turn on Auto-Night Theme when using the white, sepia, or gray modes

Here’s how the process looks:

After opening Apple Books, choose a title and tap on the screen to see the options up top as shown below.

Next, choose the gray or black dark mode option, here’s how they compare:

If you’re okay with using white, sepia, or gray during the day, you can make use of the Auto-Night Theme for your dark mode implementation.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: