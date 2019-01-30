Apple’s Reminders app is decent if you want to quickly form a list for later. One of the more hidden functions of the app is when you’re done with the list and no longer need it. Follow along to learn how to delete lists in Reminders on your iPhone or iPad.

How to delete lists in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Open Reminders and tap on the list you’d like to delete. Tap on Edit in the top right corner. Tap Delete List, located near the bottom of the screen. Confirm that you want to delete this list. Note that this cannot be undone.

The delete button in Reminders isn’t in the most obvious place. In addition to that, the text isn’t in bold, and blends in with the rest of the interface.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: