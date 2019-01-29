One of the more infuriating things about Apple Watch is that it doesn’t feature an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness. This means that you’ll need to adjust brightness manually on Apple Watch. Follow along to learn how to adjust brightness on Apple Watch…

How to adjust brightness on Apple Watch

Fire up Settings and scroll down to Brightness & Text Size. Tap on the sun icon on either side of the Brightness slider to adjust the brightness up or down. You’ll have three Brightness options to choose from.

While it would be great to have auto brightness on Apple Watch, I find that setting it to the middle option gets the job done in most scenarios. Rarely, if ever, will you need to jump into the Brightness settings to adjust brightness on Apple Watch.

