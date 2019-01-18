Is your Mac sluggish when using Finder or is the app frequently crashing? Read on for how to restart Finder on Mac.

Finder is macOS’ app/interface to manage, find, and use documents, applications, drives, and more. However, if you’re having trouble with it crashing or performing reliably, restarting it may help.

How to restart Finder on Mac

Use the keyboard shortcut command + option + escape Scroll to the bottom of the Force Quit Applications list Click Finder Click Relaunch in the bottom right corner of the window

Here’s how the process looks:

Once you’ve pulled up the Force Quit Applications window, you may need to scroll down to the bottom to reveal Finder.

Now select it, and click Relaunch.

Confirm you’d like to quit Finder and restart it by clicking Relaunch again.

To learn more about Finder, take a look at Apple’s support document here.

