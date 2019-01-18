How to restart Finder on Mac

- Jan. 18th 2019 12:00 am PT

Is your Mac sluggish when using Finder or is the app frequently crashing? Read on for how to restart Finder on Mac.

Finder is macOS’ app/interface to manage, find, and use documents, applications, drives, and more. However, if you’re having trouble with it crashing or performing reliably, restarting it may help.

How to restart Finder on Mac

  1. Use the keyboard shortcut command + option + escape
  2. Scroll to the bottom of the Force Quit Applications list
  3. Click Finder
  4. Click Relaunch in the bottom right corner of the window

Here’s how the process looks:

Once you’ve pulled up the Force Quit Applications window, you may need to scroll down to the bottom to reveal Finder.

restart Finder Mac

Now select it, and click Relaunch.

restart Finder Mac

Confirm you’d like to quit Finder and restart it by clicking Relaunch again.

restart Finder Mac

To learn more about Finder, take a look at Apple’s support document here.

