How to quickly pair your AirPods with your Mac

- Jan. 14th 2019 12:01 am PT

0

AirPods were great with iPhones and iPads. The syncing between them are great, and the overall experience feels like a native experience. On the Mac, it’s a slightly different story, as it’s much harder to pair AirPods on a Mac. Follow along to learn how to quickly pair your AirPods with your Mac.

  1. Download ToothFairy from the Mac App Store.
  2. Open the ToothFairy app and tap the + button to add your AirPods to the ToothFairy list.
  3. Now, choose whether you want ToothFairy in the dock, menu bar, or both and pick an icon.
  4. Simply tap the ToothFairy menu bar icon every time you’d like to pair AirPods to your Mac!

Now, instead of 3 or 4 taps, it’s simply one tap to get your AirPods connected and ready to go.

