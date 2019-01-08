For as long as digital music has been around you’ve been able to shuffle and repeat groups of songs. With later revisions of Apple Music for iOS, Apple has hidden this feature. Follow along to learn how to shuffle or repeat songs in Apple Music.

How to shuffle or repeat songs in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

Open the Music app and tap on the Now Playing card. Swipe down below the Now Playing information to gain access to more details such as lyrics or upcoming songs. Right above lyrics (if available) are options for shuffle and repeat. Tap on Shuffle to shuffle your music. Repeat has three different modes: off, repeat all, or repeat one track.

While it may sound simple to some, others may never discover the feature because it’s hidden behind a swipe.

