How to recover deleted photos on Mac

- Jan. 2nd 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Whether you recently got an MacBook, iMac, or another Apple computer or have been using for one years, read on for how to recover deleted photos on Mac.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

With Apple’s Photos app on macOS there is a handy recently deleted folder that holds on to any deleted photos for 30 days. Here’s how to recover deleted photos with the Photos app.

How to recover deleted photos on Mac

  1. Open Photos
  2. On the left hand sidebar, click Recently Deleted
  3. Select the photos you’d like to recover
  4. Click Recover in the top right corner

Here’s how this process looks:

recover deleted photos Mac

Next, click the photos you’d like to recover. You may have to scroll around a bit to find what you’re looking for depending on how many photos and videos are in the Recently Deleted folder.

recover deleted photos Mac

As shown above, you’ll see the count of items selected in the top center, click Recover when you’re ready to move the deleted photos back to your library.

Keep in mind that the photos will return to the date they were originally taken. Also, even though Apple says users have 30 days to recover photos once they’ve been deleted, it may take up to 40 days for them to automatically be permanently deleted.

The process to recover deleted photos on iPhone is a bit different, check out our tutorial here for that.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of both notebook and desktop computers ranging in screen size from 12-inch to 27-inch to headless Macs.
MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium MacBook, now with faster quad- and six-core processors.
How To MacBook

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable