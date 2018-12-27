With iOS 12, Apple has moved the built-in level from the Compass app to another app, removing it from the Compass app completely. Follow along to learn how to use the built-in level feature on iPhone.

How to use the built-in level feature on iPhone

Fire up the Measure app (make sure you’re on iOS 12 or higher). Near the bottom tap on the Level button. Now the app will give you a reading. If you want perfectly straight, you’ll have to aim for 0°.

The level feature on the iPhone used to be housed in the Compass app. With iOS 12, Apple has moved the feature into the new Measure app, completely removing its function in the Compass app.

