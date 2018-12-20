Whether you’ll be losing access to the email you’re currently using or want to change your Apple ID for another reason, read on for how to change your Apple ID email address.

Changing your Apple ID email address is a relatively easy process. Last year, Apple also opened up support to switch from a third-party email like Gmail or Yahoo to Apple domains (@me.com, @icloud.com, etc.).

How to change your Apple ID email address

Head to appleid.apple.com on your web browser Log in and select Edit in the top right corner Next under your Apple ID email, click Change Apple ID… Enter the new email you’d like to use for your Apple ID Click Continue

Here’s how the process to change your Apple ID email address:

Now click on Change Apple ID…

Enter the new email address you’d like to use for your Apple ID. And follow the prompts.

If you originally set up your Apple ID with an Apple domain (icloud.com, me.com, mac.com) you can add an alias email address you can use as your main Apple ID email, but you can’t remove the Apple domain from the account.

Add a third-party email to an Apple ID with an Apple domain

Head to appleid.apple.com on your web browser Log in and select Edit in the top right corner Further down look for Reachable At Click Add More… Add the new email address you’d like to use with your Apple ID

You can log in with either the new email address you’ve added or the original Apple domain email address to access the same account.

