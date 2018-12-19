If you’ve ever owned multiple iOS devices, you’ll know that by default apps downloaded on one device will download to the rest. This can get a bit tricky if you’re intending both devices to have separate app layouts or collections. Follow along to learn how to disable automatic app downloads on iPhone and iPad.

How to disable automatic app downloads on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings > iTunes & App Store. Under AUTOMATIC DOWNLOADS, toggle Apps to the off position.

You can also optionally do this for music, as well as books and audiobooks. Simply toggle those options off as well.

Turning these options off can save bandwidth and storage. For example, if you purchase a movie through the iTunes Store on your iPad for a flight, you don’t want it to download on your iPhone if your only intention is watching it during the flight.

