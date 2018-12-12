How to update personal info like weight on Apple Watch

- Dec. 12th 2018 12:00 am PT

Whether you need to correct a mistake or just refresh your details, follow along for how to update weight and other personal information on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch can measure a range of fitness related activities like how much you stand, exercise, steps, calories burned, and more. But it will be most accurate if you keep your personal information up to date.

How to change weight and other personal information on Apple Watch

  1. Open the Watch app on iPhone
  2. Swipe down and tap Health
  3. Tap Edit in the top right corner
  4. Update your personal information
  5. Tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

update weight on Apple Watch

