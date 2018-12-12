How to update personal info like weight on Apple Watch

Whether you need to correct a mistake or just refresh your details, follow along for how to update weight and other personal information on Apple Watch.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple Watch can measure a range of fitness related activities like how much you stand, exercise, steps, calories burned, and more. But it will be most accurate if you keep your personal information up to date.

How to change weight and other personal information on Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on iPhone Swipe down and tap Health Tap Edit in the top right corner Update your personal information Tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: