Apple Watch can help users live healthier lives in a variety of ways. One of the ways it can do that is by tracking movement and helping users be more aware of how active they are. Read on for how to get the best exercise and movement tracking with Apple Watch.

While Apple Watch can do a good job tracking exercise and movement even without customizing settings, there are multiple things you can do to get the best movement results possible.

Apple shares 7 ways to get the most accurate exercise and movement measurements with Apple Watch in a support document.

How to get the best exercise and movement tracking with Apple Watch

Make sure your personal information is up to date (in the Watch on iPhone head to My Watch → Health → Edit) If you won’t be swinging your arms during movement (e.g. pushing a stroller), start a workout to make sure you get credit for exercise Turn on Wrist Detection (in the Watch app on iPhone tap My Watch → Passcode → Wrist Detection (this allows Stand Goal notifications and background heart rate monitoring) Wear your Apple Watch with a snug fit for workouts A snug fit will also provide the most accurate heart rate measurements Pick the closest workout in the Workout app to what you’re doing Calibrate your Apple Watch (Apple Support tutorial here)

With these tips checked off your list, you should get the most accurate Apple Watch exercise and movement tracking. Another fun tip for Apple Watch Series 4 users is to place your finger on the Digital Crown in the Heart Rate app for a “faster reading with higher fidelity.”

