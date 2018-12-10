A recent report noted that some apps are mining your location to send to advertisers. Follow along to learn how to view which apps have location permissions on iOS.

How to view which apps have location permissions on iOS

Before we get started, users should know the three different location permission settings an app can have on iOS:

Never: Pretty self-explanatory, the app in question won’t be able to access your location at all, no matter the time.

While Using the App: Introduced in a more recent version of iOS, this option lets the app use the location only when it’s active. For example, to get your location when sending a tweet in the Twitter app.

Always: This option allows an app to use your location whenever the app wants to, even when it’s not currently active. With the introduction of while using the app, always should only be used when absolutely necessary. For example, in an app such as Waze.

With that being said, here’s how to check which option is set for your apps:

Head into Settings > Privacy > Location Services. You’ll see a list of the current apps that have asked for location access. Tap into an app to check its current location status.

Tip: You could also disable location services entirely with the master toggle at the top. This means that no app will have access to your location. This includes Siri and Maps, so likely not the most ideal option.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: