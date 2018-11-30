How to add weather summary to your iPhone Lock screen

Buried in iOS is a handy feature to offer up weather details on your Lock screen before you start your day. Read on for how to add weather summary to your Lock screen on iPhone.

Adding weather summary to the Lock screen on iPhone is more or less a secret feature that’s available when using Do Not Disturb along with Do Not Disturb at Bedtime. There are a couple of settings to dial in, follow along below.

How to add weather summary to your Lock screen on iPhone

Open Settings and head to Do Not Disturb Turn the top toggle on, as well as Scheduled and Bedtime Customize your scheduled DND time by tapping From/To Head back to the main settings screen and tap Privacy Choose Location Services Swipe down to Weather Set allow location access to Always

After you’ve got all these settings turned on, your weather summary should show up the following morning after your scheduled and Bedtime DND period is over.

Here’s how the process looks:

The last step is to turn location access for the Weather app to Always.

A couple of notes on this feature. If you haven’t used Do Not Disturb before, you may want to customize features like “Allow Calls From” so favorites or others can still reach you.

In my own use, I noticed the weather summary didn’t appear the morning after, but actually started working two days after applying the above settings.

