By default, Apple Watch automatically installs every app that has a Watch companion app from your iPhone. That’s great if you want to simply have all apps installed on the device. But for those who don’t, there’s an easy way to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch.
Follow along to learn how…
How to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch
-
- On the paired iPhone, fire up the Watch app.
- Head to General.
- At the top, toggle off Automatic App Install.
Like mentioned earlier, automatic app install is perfect if you’d like to have every iPhone app with an Apple Watch companion app installed on your Apple Watch.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to update software on Apple Watch
- How to adjust flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad
- How to fix a red exclamation mark on Apple Watch
- How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch with watchOS 5
- How to enable mute on iPad
- How to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to force restart iPad Pro
- How to force restart Apple Watch
- How to turn Apple Watch on and off
- How to force quit apps on iPad Pro
- How to find out which Apple TV model you have
- How to turn off Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch
- How to get Spotify on Apple Watch
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: