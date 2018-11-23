How to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch

By default, Apple Watch automatically installs every app that has a Watch companion app from your iPhone. That’s great if you want to simply have all apps installed on the device. But for those who don’t, there’s an easy way to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch.

Follow along to learn how…

How to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch

    1. On the paired iPhone, fire up the Watch app.
    2. Head to General.
    3. At the top, toggle off Automatic App Install.

Like mentioned earlier, automatic app install is perfect if you’d like to have every iPhone app with an Apple Watch companion app installed on your Apple Watch.

