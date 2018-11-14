You may want to identify which Apple TV model you’ve got for a variety of reasons. Whether you’re selling yours or just want to check software compatibility, read on for how to find out which Apple TV model you have.

There have been five different Apple TV models since the set-top box was released back in 2007. While the original resembled a Mac mini more than the current Apple TV design, the compact black plastic design has been used since 2010.

The I/O on the back gives clues to which Apple TV model you’ve got, but if you don’t know the differences there, follow along below for a quick way to identify your Apple TV.

How to find out which Apple TV model you have

Look on the bottom of your Apple TV for the model number (e.g. A1625) Match it up with the list of Apple TVs on Apple’s support document or with the list below

Alternately, if you don’t have easy access to the bottom of your Apple TV, you can find your model number by navigating to Settings → General → About.

Apple TV 4K – A1842

Apple TV 4th Gen – A1625

Apple TV 3rd Gen – A1427 and A1469

and Apple TV 2nd Gen – A1378

Apple TV 1st Gen – A1218

To learn more about the differences between the Apple TV generations, check out Apple’s support document.

