With watchOS 5, Apple introduced a new feature called Walkie-Talkie. It allows Apple Watch users to communicate quickly between one another by voice. Think: text messaging but with voice. By default, when using Walkie-Talkie for the first time, you’re marked as always available. Follow along to learn how to turn off Walike-Talkie on Apple Watch.

How to turn off Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch

On Apple Watch, go to the Walkie-Talkie app. Up top, swipe the Available toggle from On to Off.

Additionally, if you want to completely remove the Walkie-Talkie app from your Apple Watch, you can simply delete the FaceTime app on your iPhone (this won’t prevent you from making FaceTime calls, those can still be made through the Phone app). This will remove the Walkie-Talkie icon from your Apple Watch home screen and prevent you from using Walkie-Talkie.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: