After launching a beta for its Apple Watch app earlier this month, Spotify has today made it available to all users. Read on for how to get Spotify on Apple Watch.

While Spotify’s Apple Watch app isn’t quite what users have been wanting, it’s still better than nothing. Hopefully over time it will be updated to support offline playback and stream content directly from Apple Watch. But for now, it just offers playback control for iPhone.

Keep in mind if you don’t have app updates set to automatically install, you’ll need to check for the latest Spotify iOS update manually.

How to get Spotify on Apple Watch

Make sure you’re on the latest version of the iOS Spotify app Check the App Store for the newest update, or download the app here Look for the Spotify app on your Apple Watch

Here’s how the Spotify Apple Watch app looks:

There are two screens you can swipe between. One for seeing recently played music and toggling shuffle on and off, the other for playback controls.

As seen below, you also get the option to favorite songs, and select external speakers.

You can use the Digital Crown to adjust volume with an indicator shown in the top right corner. The Spotify Apple Watch app also shows time remaining for tracks in the top left corner.

