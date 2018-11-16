How to force restart Apple Watch

Nov. 16th 2018

There shouldn’t be many times when you’ll need to restart your Apple Watch, but if it isn’t responding, read on for how to force restart Apple Watch.

Apple notes in a support document that powering off your Apple Watch and turning it back on is the standard way to restart your wearable.

However, if it isn’t responding, a force restart could be necessary. Also, you can’t restart or force restart an Apple Watch while it’s charging, so make sure it’s off the charger.

Important note: don’t attempt a force restart if you’re updating your Apple Watch.

You should force restart your device as a last resort and only if it’s not responding.

How to force restart Apple Watch

  1. Press and hold both the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds
  2. Release the buttons when the Apple logo appears

