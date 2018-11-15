Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or you just haven’t needed to power your wearable on or off in a while, follow along for how to turn Apple Watch on and off.

In day-to-day use, you won’t really need to turn Apple Watch on or off, but there are some cases where it may be needed. It’s good to also keep in mind in some cases, new Apple Watches may need to be charged before powering on for the first time.

How to turn Apple Watch on and off

On

Press and hold the Side button (oval shape) You’ll see the Apple logo appear as it powers on If it doesn’t power on, place it on the charger

Off

Press and hold the Side button (oval shape) Release when you see the power off screen Use the touchscreen to move the POWER OFF slider over and power down your Apple Watch

Alternately, if you’re running low on battery, you can enable power reserve mode which will still give you the current time while being battery efficient.

Swipe up from your watch face to reveal Control Center, then tap on the battery percentage as shown below.

Here’s how the process looks:

