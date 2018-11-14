In iOS 12 Apple slightly changed the method in which you access multitasking and close apps. Especially with the 2018 iPad Pros and beyond, Apple has fully adopted a gesture based navigation system that may need some time to get used to. Follow along to learn how to force quit apps on iPad Pro…

How to force quit apps on iPad Pro

Swipe up and hold to gain access to the multitasking interface. Find the app you’d like to kill. Swipe up on the app to kill it.

Unlike iPhone X on iOS 11, Apple made the right decision with a simple swipe up gesture versus tap and hol and then swipe up. The company reversed its course in iOS 12, and all devices, including iPhone X uses a simple swipe gesture to kill apps.

Killing apps is rather unnecessary in most scenarios. iOS manages memory well and the only real time one should consider killing an app is if it is not responding.

