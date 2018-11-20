Looking to change up your Home screen on Apple Watch? Read on for how to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch with watchOS 5.
The default Home screen on Apple Watch in watchOS 5 and previous versions is Grid View. While it is certainly a unique UI, the honeycomb layout isn’t always the easiest or most convenient to use.
How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch
- Press the Digital Crown to pull up your Home screen
- Firmly press (Force Touch) the Home screen
- Tap List View
- If you’re already using List View, tap Grid View
Here’s how the process looks:
