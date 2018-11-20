How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch with watchOS 5

- Nov. 20th 2018 12:00 am PT

0

Looking to change up your Home screen on Apple Watch? Read on for how to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch with watchOS 5.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

The default Home screen on Apple Watch in watchOS 5 and previous versions is Grid View. While it is certainly a unique UI, the honeycomb layout isn’t always the easiest or most convenient to use.

How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch

  1. Press the Digital Crown to pull up your Home screen
  2. Firmly press (Force Touch) the Home screen
  3. Tap List View
  4. If you’re already using List View, tap Grid View

Here’s how the process looks:

How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable