Software isn’t perfect and can sometimes lock up. Knowing how to force restart your Home button-less iPad Pro is handy when iOS locks up on you.
Follow along to learn how to force restart iPad Pro…
How to force restart iPad Pro
- Press the volume up button for one second, followed by the volume down button for one second. Tap and hold the Top button for at least 5 seconds.
- Wait for the Apple logo to appear and then let go of the Top button.
The new iPad Pro adapts the iPhone X/XS/XR gestures including hardware button shortcuts. With the exclusion of the physical Home button, Apple had to move several shortcuts that relied on the button.
