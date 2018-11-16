Software isn’t perfect and can sometimes lock up. Knowing how to force restart your Home button-less iPad Pro is handy when iOS locks up on you.

Follow along to learn how to force restart iPad Pro…

How to force restart iPad Pro

Press the volume up button for one second, followed by the volume down button for one second. Tap and hold the Top button for at least 5 seconds. Wait for the Apple logo to appear and then let go of the Top button.

The new iPad Pro adapts the iPhone X/XS/XR gestures including hardware button shortcuts. With the exclusion of the physical Home button, Apple had to move several shortcuts that relied on the button.

