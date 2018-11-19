If you’ve bought an iPad within the last half decade, it likely didin’t come with a physical switch that let you mute or lock the rotation of the device. Follow along to learn how to enable mute on iPad.

How to enable mute on iPad

On iPads running iOS 12 or above, swipe down from the top right of the screen. For all pervious iPads running iOS 11 or older, swipe up from the bottom. Tap the Mute icon (bell icon), to enable or disable mute. Mute is enabled when the icon is red with a white background.

On older iPads (before the iPad Air generation), you can simply use the physical switch on the right side of the iPad if it’s assigned to mute.

