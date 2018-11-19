If you’ve bought an iPad within the last half decade, it likely didin’t come with a physical switch that let you mute or lock the rotation of the device. Follow along to learn how to enable mute on iPad.
How to enable mute on iPad
-
- On iPads running iOS 12 or above, swipe down from the top right of the screen. For all pervious iPads running iOS 11 or older, swipe up from the bottom.
- Tap the Mute icon (bell icon), to enable or disable mute. Mute is enabled when the icon is red with a white background.
On older iPads (before the iPad Air generation), you can simply use the physical switch on the right side of the iPad if it’s assigned to mute.
