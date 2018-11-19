Whether you’re new to the Apple ecosystem, or just don’t have much email experience with multiple recipients, follow along for how to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Making use of the carbon copy (Cc) and blind carbon copy (Bcc) fields is both important and efficient. If you’re sending emails to groups of people, it’s often good etiquette to use the Bcc so all the recipient email addresses aren’t exposed.

On the efficiency side of things, it’s also fast to use a Cc or Bcc as opposed to writing emails and then forwarding it off to others.

The following steps cover using the iOS and macOS email apps, but the same principles apply to any email client.

How to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

On iPhone & iPad

Open the iOS email app Tap the new message icon (square with pencil) in the bottom right corner on iPhone, top right corner on iPad Enter your primary recipient in the To: field Tap the Cc/Bcc field Enter any recipient addresses that you’d like to be seen by all Tap the Bcc field and enter any recipient addresses that you would like to be hidden Compose and send your email

Here’s how the process looks:

When you’re ready to add Cc or Bcc recipients, tap on that field as shown above. The field will expand as seen below.

On Mac

Open the macOS email app Tap the new message icon (square with pencil) in the top left corner Enter your primary recipient in the To: field Tap the Cc/Bcc field Enter any recipient addresses that you’d like to be seen Tap the Bcc field and enter any recipient addresses that you wouldn’t like to be shown in the email Compose and send your email

If you don’t see the Bcc field on your Mac, click View in the menu bar up top, then make sure Bcc Address Field is checked.

