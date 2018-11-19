Whether you’re new to the Apple ecosystem, or just don’t have much email experience with multiple recipients, follow along for how to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Making use of the carbon copy (Cc) and blind carbon copy (Bcc) fields is both important and efficient. If you’re sending emails to groups of people, it’s often good etiquette to use the Bcc so all the recipient email addresses aren’t exposed.
On the efficiency side of things, it’s also fast to use a Cc or Bcc as opposed to writing emails and then forwarding it off to others.
The following steps cover using the iOS and macOS email apps, but the same principles apply to any email client.
How to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
On iPhone & iPad
- Open the iOS email app
- Tap the new message icon (square with pencil) in the bottom right corner on iPhone, top right corner on iPad
- Enter your primary recipient in the To: field
- Tap the Cc/Bcc field
- Enter any recipient addresses that you’d like to be seen by all
- Tap the Bcc field and enter any recipient addresses that you would like to be hidden
- Compose and send your email
Here’s how the process looks:
When you’re ready to add Cc or Bcc recipients, tap on that field as shown above. The field will expand as seen below.
On Mac
- Open the macOS email app
- Tap the new message icon (square with pencil) in the top left corner
- Enter your primary recipient in the To: field
- Tap the Cc/Bcc field
- Enter any recipient addresses that you’d like to be seen
- Tap the Bcc field and enter any recipient addresses that you wouldn’t like to be shown in the email
- Compose and send your email
If you don’t see the Bcc field on your Mac, click View in the menu bar up top, then make sure Bcc Address Field is checked.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to force restart iPad Pro
- How to force restart Apple Watch
- How to turn Apple Watch on and off
- How to force quit apps on iPad Pro
- How to find out which Apple TV model you have
- How to turn off Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch
- How to get Spotify on Apple Watch
- How to turn off iPad Pro
- How to open Safari links in Apple News
- How to invoke Siri on iPad Pro
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: