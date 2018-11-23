How to update software on Apple Watch

- Nov. 23rd 2018 12:00 am PT

Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or just haven’t performed an update in a while, follow along for how to update software on Apple Watch.

Updating Apple Watch is a bit different from updating iPhone or iPad. Since the wearable doesn’t have a port, updates can only be done wirelessly and are initiated via the iPhone Watch app.

How to update software on Apple Watch

  1. Make sure your Apple Watch is charging and is at least at 50%
  2. Open the Watch app on iPhone
  3. Swipe down and tap General
  4. Tap Software Update
  5. Tap Download and Install or Install if the update is already downloaded
  6. Enter your passcode if prompted

Here’s how the process looks:

update software on Apple Watch

When your watch is updating, you’ll see the Apple logo with a status bar made up of tick marks around the watch. Your Apple Watch will return to the charging screen when it’s complete.

You’ll also see an alert on your iPhone letting you know that “Your Apple Watch is now up to date.”

