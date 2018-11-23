Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or just haven’t performed an update in a while, follow along for how to update software on Apple Watch.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Updating Apple Watch is a bit different from updating iPhone or iPad. Since the wearable doesn’t have a port, updates can only be done wirelessly and are initiated via the iPhone Watch app.

How to update software on Apple Watch

Make sure your Apple Watch is charging and is at least at 50% Open the Watch app on iPhone Swipe down and tap General Tap Software Update Tap Download and Install or Install if the update is already downloaded Enter your passcode if prompted

Here’s how the process looks:

When your watch is updating, you’ll see the Apple logo with a status bar made up of tick marks around the watch. Your Apple Watch will return to the charging screen when it’s complete.

You’ll also see an alert on your iPhone letting you know that “Your Apple Watch is now up to date.”

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: