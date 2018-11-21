Apple Watch can sometimes run into difficulty when installing an update. If you’ve encountered a warning screen, follow along for how to fix a red exclamation mark on Apple Watch.
Apple notes that users shouldn’t attempt to force restart Apple Watch during an update.
However, if the device encounters an issue during installation with a red exclamation mark screen as shown below, a force restart is the next step.
How to fix a red exclamation mark on Apple Watch
- Press and hold both the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds.
- Let go of both buttons when you see the Apple logo
- If the Apple logo doesn’t show up, contact Apple support
Unfortunately, if that doesn’t solve your problem, you’ll likely need to take your Apple Watch into an Apple Store, AASP, or mail it in after contacting Apple support.
