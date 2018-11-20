Safari website notifications are great to get up to date news as they are published. However, it can sometime be overwhelming and you might want to turn off Safari website notifications for certain sites.
Follow along to learn how to turn them off…
How to turn off Safari website notifications on macOS
- While in Safari on macOS, tap on Safari > Preferences.
- Tap on Websites and then Notifications on the left column.
- Highlight the website you’d like to turn off notifications for and tap the Remove button at the bottom. Confirm the removal.
Safari website notifications are great until you are overloaded with tons of them. Knowing how to manage them and reducing the amount of notifications pushed is always a good thing, especially when they start to get a bit spammy.
