How to adjust flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad

- Nov. 21st 2018 12:01 am PT

0

The flashlight feature on iPhone and iPad is super useful and handy when you need to see in the dark but don’t want to turn on the lights, potentially waking up others or pets.  Fortunately, Apple lets you adjust the flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad, so that you can dim the flashlight and further improve your chances of not waking anyone up.

Follow along to learn how to adjust flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad.

How to adjust Flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad

  1. On iPhone X or later and iPads running iOS 12 or later, swipe down from the top right to invoke Control Center. On older devices, swipe up from the bottom.
  2. Tap and hold (or 3D Touch on capable devices) the Flashlight icon. A new menu will appear. Slide it up or down to adjust the brightness of the Flashlight.

Relatively easy but hidden away behind a 3D Touch menu. Whether you need a super dim flashlight or a relatively bright one, it’s an option.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple is continuing its efforts to market the iPad as a PC replacement and is available in four Retina display screen sizes: 7.9, 9.7, 10.5, and 12.9-inch.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
How To

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.