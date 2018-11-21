The flashlight feature on iPhone and iPad is super useful and handy when you need to see in the dark but don’t want to turn on the lights, potentially waking up others or pets. Fortunately, Apple lets you adjust the flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad, so that you can dim the flashlight and further improve your chances of not waking anyone up.
Follow along to learn how to adjust flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad.
How to adjust Flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad
- On iPhone X or later and iPads running iOS 12 or later, swipe down from the top right to invoke Control Center. On older devices, swipe up from the bottom.
- Tap and hold (or 3D Touch on capable devices) the Flashlight icon. A new menu will appear. Slide it up or down to adjust the brightness of the Flashlight.
Relatively easy but hidden away behind a 3D Touch menu. Whether you need a super dim flashlight or a relatively bright one, it’s an option.
