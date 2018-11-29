Have multiple Apple TVs in the house and are super frustrated with the lack of back up options with tvOS? You’re not alone. In fact, Apple has made a small workaround that will make adding or switching to another Apple TV fairly easy. Follow along to learn how to enable Home Screen Sync on Apple TV.
How to enable Home Screen Sync on Apple TV
- Open the Settings app and then head to General > Accounts > iCloud.
- Near the bottom there’s an option for Home Screen Sync, go ahead and turn that on.
Now, when you delete or add an app to one Apple TV home screen, it will automatically sync the change to the next.
Unfortunately, unlike a traditional back up of a device, Home Screen Sync is strictly used for the home screen layout, meaning app login information and settings do not sync between multiple Apple TVs. Hopefully that’ll come in an update sooner, rather than later.
