Along with the Retina screen, USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, and much more, the new MacBook Air also features Touch ID. Follow along for how to set up Apple Pay on MacBook Air.

The 2016 MacBook Pro was the first Mac to offer Touch ID along with its Touch Bar. This brought seamless Apple Pay use, but any Mac can still use Apple Pay with the help of an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

However, a great addition to the latest MacBook Air is Touch ID which means integrated Apple Pay. Here’s how to get set up with Apple Pay.

How to set up Apple Pay on MacBook Air

Open System Preferences and click Wallet & Apple Pay Click Add Card or if adding additional card, click the + icon in the bottom left corner Use the camera to capture card details Alternately, you can click Enter Card Details Manually

Here’s how to get the process started:

