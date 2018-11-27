How to enable Workout Do Not Distrub on Apple Watch

When exercising, the last thing you want to do is to get distracted with a phone call, iMessage, or some other form of notification. Fortunately, Apple Watch owners have a way to silence notifications while in a workout. Follow along to learn how to enable Workout Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch.
How to enable Workout Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch
- Fire up the Apple Watch app on the paired iPhone.
- Head to General > Do Not Disturb.
- At the top, toggle on Workout Do Not Disturb.
Now, when you initiate a workout using Apple’s first-party Workout app, Do Not Disturb will automatically be enabled until the workout is done.
