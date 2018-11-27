How to enable Workout Do Not Distrub on Apple Watch

When exercising, the last thing you want to do is to get distracted with a phone call, iMessage, or some other form of notification. Fortunately, Apple Watch owners have a way to silence notifications while in a workout. Follow along to learn how to enable Workout Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch.

How to enable Workout Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch

Fire up the Apple Watch app on the paired iPhone. Head to General > Do Not Disturb. At the top, toggle on Workout Do Not Disturb.

Now, when you initiate a workout using Apple’s first-party Workout app, Do Not Disturb will automatically be enabled until the workout is done.

