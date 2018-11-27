Whether you’d like to see the same notifications on Apple Watch as you do on iPhone, or want to tailor them for each device, read on for how to customize Apple Watch notifications.

Apple Watch can make life simpler, but if you’re receiving all of the notifications from iPhone on your wearable, it may feel like a distracting experience. Luckily watchOS offers granular notification control for Apple Watch.

How to customize Apple Watch notifications

Open the Watch app on iPhone Tap on Notifications Tap on the apps that you’d like to customize notifications for Further down you can toggle off/on third-party app notifications

Here’s how the process looks:

Apple’s first-party apps will give different notification options. You can either allow them, send them to notifications center, or turn them off.

Further you can customize specific notifications within some apps.

With third-party apps, you can swipe down further and toggle off/on notifications.

