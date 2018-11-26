What once was an optional accessory has now become the prime motivator for living a healthier life for many. And that is Apple Watch. With Series 3 and beyond, users are able to purchase an LTE variation that fully sets Apple Watch free from its iPhone counterpart.

This includes being able to listen to music or podcasts, or taking a phone call on the go. Of course, Apple Watch doesn’t have any physical input for wired headphones, so it relies solely on Bluetooth for audio.

Follow along to learn how to pair Bluetooth headphones on Apple Watch…

How to pair Bluetooth headphones on Apple Watch

On Apple Watch, head into Settings > Bluetooth. Turn on your headphones and enable pairing mode. This varies from headphone to headphone, most will have you hold the power button for a few seconds, while others (such as AirPods) will have a dedicated pairing button you press for a few seconds. Wait until you see your Bluetooth headphone on Apple Watch, tap on the Bluetooth device to pair. Wait a few seconds so Apple Watch can pair to your Bluetooth headphones. If successful, you’ll see “Connected” next to your Bluetooth device.

Note that AirPods or certain Beats product don’t need to pair with Apple Watch as those make use of Apple’s W1 technology that automagically pairs your headphones with all devices in your iCloud account, including Apple Watch and Apple TV.

If pairing fails, try again. If it continues to fail, you may need to contact your headphone manufacturer. The same process works for connecting to Bluetooth speakers and a small handful of cars.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: