Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or just haven’t listened to music directly on your wearable, read on for how to sync music and podcasts to Apple Watch from iPhone.

Apple Watch can act as a remote to control music playback on your iPhone, but it can also store and play music and podcasts directly to headphones or speakers.

No matter if you want to listen to your favorite music or podcast while exercising or another activity, here’s how to sync content to Apple Watch from iPhone. We’ll look at music first, then tackle podcasts.

How to sync music and podcasts to Apple Watch from iPhone

Music

Open the Watch app on iPhone Swipe down and tap Music Under “PLAYLISTS & ALBUMS” tap Add Music… Make your selection Place your Apple Watch on the charger Your music will sync, with a status bar showing in the iPhone Watch app

Follow along with the images below for a more detailed walkthrough:

At the top of the screen you’ll see a status as the new content is added to your Apple Watch (as seen below in the third image).

Then on Apple Watch, head to the Music app, swipe or use the Digital Crown to find the music you’ve added.

Select a previously paired speaker or headphones, or choose to connect a new device. You’ll know content is playing directly from Apple Watch with the icon next to Watch showing in the top left corner as seen above.

Podcasts

Note: Podcasts functionality on Apple Watch requires watchOS 5

Open Podcasts on your Apple Watch Select the Podcast you’d like to listen to Choose where you want your audio to play or connect a new device

You can also swipe down to reveal what’s playing on iPhone, Apple Watch, and see your Library.

Head to the Watch app on iPhone to customize your Podcasts settings for Apple Watch.

For a more in-depth look at listening to content away from iPhone, check out our tutorial here.

