Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or just haven’t listened to music directly on your wearable, read on for how to sync music and podcasts to Apple Watch from iPhone.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Apple Watch can act as a remote to control music playback on your iPhone, but it can also store and play music and podcasts directly to headphones or speakers.
No matter if you want to listen to your favorite music or podcast while exercising or another activity, here’s how to sync content to Apple Watch from iPhone. We’ll look at music first, then tackle podcasts.
How to sync music and podcasts to Apple Watch from iPhone
Music
- Open the Watch app on iPhone
- Swipe down and tap Music
- Under “PLAYLISTS & ALBUMS” tap Add Music…
- Make your selection
- Place your Apple Watch on the charger
- Your music will sync, with a status bar showing in the iPhone Watch app
Follow along with the images below for a more detailed walkthrough:
At the top of the screen you’ll see a status as the new content is added to your Apple Watch (as seen below in the third image).
Then on Apple Watch, head to the Music app, swipe or use the Digital Crown to find the music you’ve added.
Select a previously paired speaker or headphones, or choose to connect a new device. You’ll know content is playing directly from Apple Watch with the icon next to Watch showing in the top left corner as seen above.
Podcasts
Note: Podcasts functionality on Apple Watch requires watchOS 5
- Open Podcasts on your Apple Watch
- Select the Podcast you’d like to listen to
- Choose where you want your audio to play or connect a new device
You can also swipe down to reveal what’s playing on iPhone, Apple Watch, and see your Library.
Head to the Watch app on iPhone to customize your Podcasts settings for Apple Watch.
For a more in-depth look at listening to content away from iPhone, check out our tutorial here.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to disable automatic app install on Apple Watch
- How to update software on Apple Watch
- How to adjust flashlight brightness on iPhone and iPad
- How to fix a red exclamation mark on Apple Watch
- How to switch to list view or grid view on Apple Watch with watchOS 5
- How to enable mute on iPad
- How to use Cc and Bcc in email on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to force restart iPad Pro
- How to force restart Apple Watch
- How to turn Apple Watch on and off
- How to force quit apps on iPad Pro
- How to find out which Apple TV model you have
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: