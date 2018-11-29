How to turn off and restart iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

- Nov. 29th 2018 12:00 am PT

Whether you’ve just gotten a new iPhone or just haven’t needed to power off or restart your device yet, follow along for how to turn off and restart iPhone XS, XS Max, XR.

Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup with the XS, XS Max, and XR all feature bezel-less displays with no Home button. Along the changes, functions like turning off and restarting the new iPhones have changed compared to iPhone 8, 7, and earlier.

How to turn off and restart iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

  1. Press and hold the Side button and one of the volume buttons until the power off screen appears
  2. Drag the slider to the right to turn off your device
  3. Press and hold the Side button to power it back on and complete the restart

For a look at how to force restart, enter DFU mode and more, take a look at our video tutorial here.

