How to turn off and restart iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Whether you’ve just gotten a new iPhone or just haven’t needed to power off or restart your device yet, follow along for how to turn off and restart iPhone XS, XS Max, XR.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup with the XS, XS Max, and XR all feature bezel-less displays with no Home button. Along the changes, functions like turning off and restarting the new iPhones have changed compared to iPhone 8, 7, and earlier.

How to turn off and restart iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

Press and hold the Side button and one of the volume buttons until the power off screen appears Drag the slider to the right to turn off your device Press and hold the Side button to power it back on and complete the restart

For a look at how to force restart, enter DFU mode and more, take a look at our video tutorial here.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: