watchOS 5.1.2 includes the much-anticipated ECG app for Apple Watch. With it, you’re able to take an electrocardiogram and send it to your doctor. This is especially crucial if the ECG results show that you may potentially have atrial fibrillation. Follow along to learn how to share ECG results with your doctor.

How to share ECG results with your doctor

Take an ECG from your Apple Watch. Learn how to do that here. After taking at least one ECG, go into the Health app on your iPhone. Tap on Health Data near the bottom, and then tap on Electrocardiogram (ECG). Tap on the ECG result you’d like to send to your doctor. Tap on Export a PDF for Your Doctor. Tap the share button on the top right. Now choose how you want to send the PDF (Messages or Mail, for example).

Here’s how the process looks:

And that’s how you share your ECG results with your doctor. Rinse and repeat for each ECG you’d like to send to your doctor.

Remember, the ECG app has its limitations, such as:

It cannot detect a heart attack

It cannot detect a blood clot or stroke

It cannot detect other heart defects

