How to set up Apple Watch irregular heart rate notifications

- Dec. 6th 2018 12:00 am PT

Along with the highly anticipated ECG (electrocardiogram) capability arriving on Apple Watch, the new update also brings additional heart focused health features. Follow along for how to set up irregular heart rate notifications on Apple Watch.

While taking ECGs on Apple Watch requires Series 4 hardware, irregular heart rate notifications are available for Apple Watch Series 1 and later.

Keep in mind that this feature is available for users 22 years of age and older.

How to set up irregular heart rate notifications on Apple Watch

  1. Open the Watch app on iPhone
  2. Swipe down and tap Heart
  3. Tap Set Up Irregular Rhythm Notifications in Health

Here’s a walkthrough with images:

Apple Watch heart notifications

Apple Watch heart notifications

If you’d like to go back to look at irregular heart rhythm notification data, go to the Health app → Heart → Irregular Rhythm Notifications as shown below.

Apple Watch heart notifications

If you have an Apple Watch Series 4, check out our guide with images on taking an ECG here.

