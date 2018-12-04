How to customize double tap gesture on Apple Pencil

The second generation Apple Pencil brought a ton of new and improved features to the stylus. One of the new features is being able to double tap the Pencil to quickly access tools. By default, the double tap gesture switches between your current tool and the eraser.

How to customize the double tap gesture on Apple Pencil

  1. Fire up the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down to Apple Pencil. Tap on it.
  3. You’ll have four options to choose from: Switch Between Current Tool and EraserSwitch Between Current Tool and Last UsedShow Color Palette, and Off.

The new Apple Pencil is vastly superior to the original revision which required you to plug it into the Lightning port of the iPad to charge.

Note that this only applies to the latest (second generation) Apple Pencil. The double tap gesture is unavailable on the first generation Apple Pencil (the one with a Lightning port).

