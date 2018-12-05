How to change or turn off Apple Watch passcode

- Dec. 5th 2018 12:00 am PT

0

Whether you want to disable or modify your Apple Watch passcode temporarily or for good, follow along for how to change or turn off Apple Watch passcode.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Keep in mind if you choose to turn off your passcode, all of your debit or credit cards loaded into Apple Pay will be removed for security purposes.

How to change or turn off Apple Watch passcode

  1. Open Settings on the Watch app on iPhone or your Apple Watch
  2. Swipe down and tap Passcode
  3. Tap Turn off or Change Passcode

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

change or turn off Apple Watch passcode

Here’s how it looks on Apple Watch:

change or turn off Apple Watch passcode

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable