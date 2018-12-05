Whether you want to disable or modify your Apple Watch passcode temporarily or for good, follow along for how to change or turn off Apple Watch passcode.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Keep in mind if you choose to turn off your passcode, all of your debit or credit cards loaded into Apple Pay will be removed for security purposes.

How to change or turn off Apple Watch passcode

Open Settings on the Watch app on iPhone or your Apple Watch Swipe down and tap Passcode Tap Turn off or Change Passcode

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Here’s how it looks on Apple Watch:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: