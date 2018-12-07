What’s new in watchOS 5.1.2 [Video]

A day after the release of iOS 12.1.1, the Apple Watch received its last major software update of 2018 with watchOS 5.1.2. The anticipated update includes the ECG app that Apple demonstrated on stage in September for performing single-lead-style Electrocardiograms. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we take the ECG app for a test drive, and briefly discuss the other new changes and features that arrive alongside watchOS 5.1.2.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

watchOS 5.1.2 changes and features

New ECG app (US-only) for watchOS Series 4

Take a single-lead-style electrocardiogram

Indicates atrial fibrillation irregular heart beat or regular sinus rhythm

Save ECG waveform to the health app and share with PDF

Apple Watch can now alert you if it detect a heart rhythm that appears to be afib

Enables direct access to supported movie tickets, coupons and reward card in wallet when tapped to a contactless reader

Receive notifications and animated celebrations when you achieve daily maximum points in a day during an Activity competition

New Infograph watch face complications for Mail, Maps, Messages, Find My Friends, Home, News, Phone, and Remote

Manage your Walkie-Talkie availability via Control Center

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Have you updated your Apple Watch to watchOS 5.1.2? If so, and you own a series 4, what are your thoughts on the new ECG features?