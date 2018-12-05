What’s new in iOS 12.1.1? [Video]

iOS 12.1.1 was released to the public today, and it contains a variety of new changes, features and bug fixes. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough as we consider what’s new.

iOS 12.1.1 Features and Changes:

Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR

Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call

Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls

The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation

Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch

For a full list of iOS 12.1.1 features, including bug fixes, be sure to check out the full iOS 12.1.1 release post.

For more details on RTT, an accessibility tool that gets more features in iOS 12.1.1, have a look our explainer post.

What are your favorite new features in iOS 12.1.1? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.