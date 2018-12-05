Apple releases iOS 12.1.1, tvOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, and HomePod 12.1.1 update

Apple has released iOS 12.1.1 for iPhone and iPad today with a handful of notable improvements. The latest software update includes improvements to FaceTime, Haptic Touch on iPhone XR, and more.

tvOS 12.1.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.2, and HomePod 12.1.1 updates are also out today as Apple prepares the HomePod for its debut in China.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

For FaceTime users, iOS 12.1.1 includes an improved user interface that makes it much easier to switch between the front-facing and rear camera during calls. The button was moved in iOS 12 to make room for new effects and eventually Group FaceTime, but it simply required too many taps to find each time.

FaceTime users can also now capture Live Photos (images that include video and sound) during FaceTime calls between two users once again. iOS 12 removed this feature with Group FaceTime in mind, but users actively voiced disappointment with its removal so now it returns (just not for Group FaceTime calls).

For iPhone XR users, the software update brings the Haptic Touch feature to expanding notifications with a long press. Apple Watch users will also notice that the app icon for the Watch app is now updated to look more like the redesigned Apple Watch Series 4.

Full iOS 12.1.1 release notes below:

iOS 12.1.1 adds features and fixes bugs for your iPhone and iPad. Features and improvements include: Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch Stability improvements for dictation and VoiceOver Bug fixes include: Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including: Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls

And macOS 10.14.2 release notes:

HomePod update:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: