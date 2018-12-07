Now that there’s multiple hardware revisions of Apple Pencil, you may need to know the model number in the future, especially if newer models look similar to the old one. Follow along to learn how to check your Apple Pencil model number.

How to check your Apple Pencil model number

Make sure you’ve paired Apple Pencil with your iPad. Depending on model, you’ll need to plug it into the bottom of your iPad via Lightning or stick it to the right edge of the iPad. Once paired, go into Settings > General > About > Apple Pencil. You’ll now see the model number of your Apple Pencil.

If you have the second generation Apple Pencil, you’ll see model number A2051, for example.

As Apple updates the Apple Pencil hardware over the coming years, this will become increasingly important as some Apple Pencil models may not work with others if this generation is of any indication.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: